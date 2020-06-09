Kevin Walters has shot down speculation that he was offered a “handshake deal” to coach the Brisbane Broncos prior to Anthony Seibold’s appointment.

Walters was previously frustrated when overlooked to take over the Broncos job from premiership-winning coach Wayne Bennett, who Walters played under.

The Queensland State of Origin coach was runner-up in the Broncos extensive coaching search, which also included Tigers coach Michael Maguire and South Sydney 2IC Jason Demetriou as candidates.

On Tuesday morning, Walters told Big Sports Breakfast he wasn’t guaranteed the job by Broncos CEO Paul White before Siebold signed a five-year deal.

“I don’t want to comment on that,” Walters said.

“They’re in a big hole and they’ve got to dig themselves out of it.”

Walters joined former players in levelling criticism at the club after the disastrous 59-0 defeat to the Roosters on Thursday, with rumours the club is distributing information to try and explain the defeat.

“When you get beaten by 58-0 and 59-0… there are two parts to the game, attack and defence. You’ve got to at least tackle.”

“They rolled out some excuses before the game about how inexperienced they are. That’s absurd.”

“They’re a bunch of good fellas and hard working young fellas but this is NRL. It’s a man’s game. If you haven’t done your homework then you’re going to get caught out.”

Walters also questioned whether club legend Darius Boyd was enjoying playing football in his final season after he appeared visibly frustrated Thursday night.

“To me Darius just doesn’t look like he’s enjoying himself,” Walters said.

“There’s been a lot happening in his life. He’s had the captaincy taken away which would be hurting him.

“I’m not sure (what’s going on).”