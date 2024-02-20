Sydney Roosters forward and vice-captain Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has announced that this season will be his last, deciding to hang up the boots at the end of the 2024 season.

A New Zealand representative prop with 33 Tests under his belt, Waerea-Hargreaves has played 292 games with the Roosters since joining in 2010 and is on track to become the most capped player in the club's history if he records a further 15 games - surpassing Mitch Aubusson's 306 NRL games with the club.

The three-time premiership winner and four-time Grand Finalist is also one of only two players that remain at the club from the Roosters 2013 Grand Final victory against the Manly Sea Eagles - his former club.

As he retires at the end of the season, he will extend his rugby league career in the Super League and is reportedly in talks with the Hull Kingston Rovers, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The Sydney Roosters have been my home, my family, and my passion for many years," said Waerea-Hargreaves in a statement from the club. "I love the Club and everybody who's a part of it and anyone who knows me knows what the Roosters jersey means to me. "This hasn't been an easy decision but after discussions with my family and Trent, I know it's the right one."

“I'm proud to wear the Sydney Roosters jersey and I'm incredibly motivated to keep working hard to achieve the ultimate goal with my brothers this year."

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson spoke about how important Waerea-Hargreaves has been to the club over the past 15 seasons since joining from the Manly Sea Eagles in 2010.

“Jared is the heart and spirit of our Club and he is family to the Roosters. It's been an absolute pleasure to coach someone that plays the game the way he has for more than a decade," Robinson said.

“He has been a huge part of the Club's success over the last 15 seasons and there's no question he will go down in history as one of the best forwards to wear the Roosters jersey.

“Jared is clear and committed on the contribution he wants to make in his final season. We're all very clear on our goal and look forward to sharing the season ahead with Jaz [Jared].”