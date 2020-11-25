Following the news that Cronulla were out of the race for axed Wests great Benji Marshall, the 35-year-old is now facing a tough road ahead as he begins to run out of options for the 2021 season and beyond.

The 324-game star has had several negotiations fall through in hope of landing an NRL lifeline, with a reported offer from the Cowboys also understood to be too low to see Marshall move his family to Townsville.

With Marshall’s services now limited to just a few clubs, 1170 SEN’s Andrew Voss believes the Bulldogs are the perfect match for the league great.

“Teams are back in off-season training now and Benji still has no club,” Voss said.

“The Wests Tigers shut the door on one of their clubs greatest, if not their greatest ever player.

“There’s no go at Cronulla when there were a few rumours there.

“There’s no go at the Cowboys, there were a few rumours there.

“It seems now that the only chance of Benji Marshall playing on in 2021 is at the Bulldogs.

“By the time next season starts he will be 36 years of age.

“Let me declare, I think Benji Marshall still has plenty to offer.

“I will be disappointed if Benji Marshall has played his last game in the National Rugby League.

“This bloke is perfect for the Bulldogs in my opinion.

“Forget about the birth certificate, this bloke is perfect.”

Voss added Marshall would offer plenty of guidance to a number of young Bulldogs recruits, namely former Roosters half Kyle Flanagan.

“It’s still an inexperienced spine,” Voss added.

“One of your key off-season signings is Kyle Flanagan, he would benefit from having a mentor like Benji Marshall, if only for 12 months.

“Kieran Foran has left the club, Benji would be the perfect mentor for Flanagan if he’s to be your long-term number seven.

“In football terms, I believe Benji Marshall has plenty to offer the Bulldogs, and could be a key element in that club moving up the ladder next year.”