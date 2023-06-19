Former St George Illawarra Dragons, Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels hooker Mitch Rein has confirmed he has retired from the NRL.

While no official announcement was made by the Eels, where Rein is contracted through to the end of the 2023 season, he took to Instagram on Monday evening to confirm he has elected to hang up the boots.

"Hey everyone, I played my last game earlier on this year and I have just been taking some time to chill out and recharge," Rein wrote.

"It's been cool to reflect on what has been such an awesome and huge part of my life for pretty much half of it…playing footy - especially the last 13 seasons playing professionally.

"I have met so many true legends and got to do things I never thought would be possible and am so grateful to have been able to do so."

Rein joined the Eels ahead of the 2022 season and managed two first grade games with the club last season. He played the opening seven games of Parramatta's NSW Cup campaign this year, but hasn't been on the park since, having started in his final four games.

A crafty dummy half, Rein began his career back in 2011 with the Dragons where he played 132 games and put up arguably the best stint of his career.

At times across the 132 games, Rein elevated his name to be part of the NSW Blues State of Origin discussion, although was never selected for the representative outfit.

Following his departure from the joint venture, Rein played five games in 2017 for the Penrith Panthers, before switching to the Gold Coast Titans where he made 71 NRL appearances across a four-year stint.

The 33-year-old hangs up the boots with 32 NRL tries from 210 games.