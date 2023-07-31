Valentine Holmes will likely spend three weeks on the sideline after being hit with a high tackle charge by the NRL's match review committee.

The centre was pinged for a high shot during Sunday afternoon's loss to the Gold Coast Titans at CBus Super Stadium, with the first half incident seeing Holmes sin binned.

The tackle, on Titans' young backline utility Jayden Campbell, has been charged by a Grade 2 offence by the MRC, and it means Holmes will face three weeks out of the game if he takes an early guilty plea.

If he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge, Holmes would face an additional week on the sidelines, but in any circumstance, he will be back ahead of the finals, should Todd Payten's side make the top eight.

The Cowboys have just four games left in the regular season, with a Round 23 clash against the Broncos and a Round 25 clash against Holmes' former side the Cronulla Sharks, as well as a Round 26 game against the Dolphins the games Holmes is certain to miss unless he can win an overrule at the judiciary. If he risks a fourth, then the Round 27 game against the Penrith Panthers in the final round of the regular season away from home will also be on the chopping block.

North Queensland may need to win at least three of their final four games to make the finals, making any played without Holmes a major issue for the club.

The other two charges handed down by the MRC from Sunday's games will both result in fines against Canterbury Bulldogs' players out of their narrow one-point win over the Dolphins.

Hooker Reed Mahoney has been hit with a Grade 1 shoulder charge on Josh Kerr that will see him pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he fights and loses, and back Jake Averillo was slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge. His three-year incident-free record means the fine is discounted to $750 with an early guilty plea or $1000 if he heads to the judiciary and is unsuccessful.

Holmes, Averillo and Mahoney all have until midday (AEST) to determine whether to take early guilty pleas or head to the judiciary.