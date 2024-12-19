Kurt Donoghoe's future has officially been confirmed, with the utility remaining in Queensland for an extra 12 months but the new deal will see him promoted to the Top 30 roster.

As revealed by Zero Tackle in August, the Dolphins have now confirmed that Donoghoe will remain on their books for another 12 months until the end of the 2025 season.

Able to play a variety of positions, including in the halves, at hooker, in the outside backs or even in the forward pack, the contract will see him promoted to the Top 30 roster for the first time in his career.

In 2023, he was on a train and trial contract before moving to a development deal in 2024.

“When he plays direct, and he gets the ball in his hands, he's got the creativity to make the guys around him look good," Dolphins Head of Academy and Fijian assistant coach Matt Hartigan said.

Before moving to Queensland, he was a Newcastle Knights junior, where he competed against teammates Mason Teague and Isaiya Katoa in the 2022 SG Ball Cup Grand Final.

An Under-18s Australian touch football representative, he has managed 16 games for the club, nine of which came this season. In every appearance in 2024, he has come off the interchange bench.