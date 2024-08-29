Dolphins utility Kurt Donoghoe has confirmed his future for next season, inking a new contract.

After being in talks with The Dolphins over a new contract since June, Zero Tackle can confirm that he has signed a one-year extension with the club that will see him remain there for another 12 months until the end of the 2025 season.

Promoted from a train and trial contract to a development contract this season, it is unknown at this stage if the new deal will see him promoted to the club's Top 30 roster for next season.

A Fijian international, Donoghoe is able to play in the halves, at hooker, in the outside backs or even in the forward pack.

Before moving to Queensland, he was a Newcastle Knights junior, where he competed against teammates Mason Teague and Isaiya Katoa in the 2022 SG Ball Cup Grand Final.

An Under-18s Australian touch football representative, he has managed 16 games for the club, nine of which came this season. In every appearance in 2024, he has come off the interchange bench.

His contract extension comes as The Dolphins have extended the tenure of Mason Teague after taking up the mutual option in his contract that will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Although he has only featured in one first-grade match this season, the St Dominic's College student has shown that he has the potential to cement a spot in the forward pack and is further enhancing his development in the QLD Cup.

Entering the field as a replacement player last week against the Melbourne Storm, this added to his seven NRL matches last season.

Teague arrived at the club after spending time in the Penrith Panthers system, where he captained the club to the SG Ball Premiership in 2022 alongside Isaiya Katoa.