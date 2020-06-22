Suspended Dragons star Jack de Belin has returned to court in a bid to have his sexual assault charges dropped so he can return to the field.

While the such a matter is in court, de Belin is banned from playing in the NRL under the no-fault stand down policy.

The 29-year old and co-accused Callan Sinclair fronted the Wollongong District Court on Monday after the original hearing was delayed after a witness fell ill in February.

The duo have pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault for an alleged incident with a 19-year old woman at a Wollongong apartment in December 2018.

Judge Haesler indicated that he wanted the pre-trial arguments to continue for the rest of the week so a trial date could be fixed, likely for November, reports The Daily Telegraph.



It is understood that the court remained open for most of Monday’s proceedings, however, the nature of the argument cannot be revealed.

If the trial does not proceed until likely November, de Belin will be forced to sit out his second consecutive season.

He is off-contact with the Dragons at the end of this season.