The Warriors have signed former Melbourne Storm forward Pride Petterson-Robati until the end of the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old has been on a train and trial contract with New Zealand and joined the club’s training camp in Australia to prove his worth.

Having previously featured with the Storm and Knights’ U20 sides and Broncos-affiliated clubs Norths Devils and Valleys, Petterson-Robati is now in line to make his NRL debut.

The Cook Islands international has been lauded by Warriors coach Nathan Brown since his arrival at the club.

“Pride should have played NRL footy already but he gets his opportunity now to work hard and forge a career with the Vodafone Warriors,” Brown told the club website.

“He’s a New Zealand boy heading home and he has fitted into the group extremely well. I know when his chance comes he will be ready to take it.”

Versatile between prop and second row, Petterson-Robati will be looking to offer plenty of firepower to Brown’s already stacked forward stocks.

The Warriors are scheduled to face the Titans on Saturday at Central Coast Stadium to get their 2021 campaign underway.