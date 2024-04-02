The Sydney Roosters will enter a new generation at the end of the season, with multiple players deciding to leave Bondi.

However, this allows a new breed of players to enter the ranks and cement a spot in the first-grade side.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (retirement) and Joseph Suaalii (rugby union) have confirmed they won't play at the club next season, while all reports indicate that the trio of Angus Crichton (rugby union), Joseph Manu (rugby union) and Daniel Tupou (retirement) will follow them out of the door.

The departures of several key players are always difficult for teams, but the Roosters pose one of the best academies in the NRL. One of these players to successfully come out of the Sydney Roosters Academy is hooker Tyler Moriarty.

The Roosters have so much faith in Moriarty that they extended his contract at the backend of 2023 for a further two years and promoted him to the Top 30 roster, despite being injured for most of last season.

"It's given me a lot of confidence and faith. I'm grateful for the faith they've put in me (and) to re-sign me while I was injured," Moriarty told Zero Tackle.

Originally a junior from the Central Coast, Moriarty began playing for the Central Coast Roosters in 2019, where he was used in the halves as a five-eighth and halfback.

He would then compete in the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup for the Sydney Roosters on his way to earning Under-19s NSW honours.

However, in the middle of last season, he sustained an acute intervertebral disc and underwent back surgery. This would see him ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 NSW Cup.

"It hit me pretty hard and I just sort of stuck at it [the rehabilitation]. It was a lot of rehab, but coming through the other side feels really good," he said.

"I'd like to play as many games as I can and just try to stay injury-free and then hopefully (earn my) NRL debut.

"It would be pretty surreal. I've been with the Roosters since Under-15s on the Central Coast, so it'd be a hell of a feeling if I did."

Growing up, Moriarty was a Sydney Roosters fan but idolised former Melbourne Storm and representative dummy-half Cameron Smith.

In speaking about his past, he admitted he wouldn't be where he is now without Jake Friend's guidance and the help of his family.

"I've had a lot to do with Friendy coming through the academy. Friendy's my guy," Moriarty added.

"We would do heaps of video every week after every game, and now, going up training with the NRL, we've grinded a lot."

"They [my family] come to all my games," he added.

"When I finished school I pretty much moved into the Roosters academy house but they're still checking on me every day.

"Dad rings me, tells me what he thinks of my games, all that sort of stuff."

As he attempts to adapt to the speed of the NRL level, he has appeared in the opening four games of the NSW Cup this season for the Roosters - three of them starting from hooker.

Throughout these matches, he has made an impressive 146 tackles at a 98 per cent efficiency, 153 running metres, 181 passes, and played anywhere from 42 to 64 minutes, which haven't gone unnoticed by his Roosters teammates.

"Tyler's been good. He's another Central Coast kid...he went to the same school that I went to (and) Sandon went to," Roosters utility Connor Watson said on the young hooker.

"He's good. He's young, but he works hard, (and) he's got a great work ethic and a good motor, but I think he's got that personality of like just continuing to work and gives his all for the team.

"I'm excited to see where his future lies."