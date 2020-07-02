Two NRL players could be packing their bags and heading to the UK after being offered to Super League clubs, according to League Express.

St Helen Saints are interested in North Queensland Cowboy Francis Molo, while Manly Sea Eagles outside back Brendan Elliot is off contract at the end of the season and open to offers by clubs in the UK.

Elliot has only played two games this season after playing 18 matches in 2019 while deputising for Tom Trbojevic.

Two years ago, Elliot had agreed to sign with Leigh Centurions for the 2018 season; but after suffering an injury crisis the Gold Coast Titans, Elliot’s club at the time, had blocked his release.

Molo is also off contract at season’s end and had a breakout 2019 season, playing 24 matches off the bench.

It is believed Molo has been offered a new contract by the Cowboys and with his regular appearances in the side the Saints have little chance in signing him.