Two clubs have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Australian international and QLD Maroons representative Ben Hunt, meaning only two teams remain in the hunt for his services.

After seven seasons and 147 matches for the St George Illawarra Dragons, Hunt's time at the club was confirmed to have come to a close in October as he was released from the final season of his contract.

Since then, he has caught the interest of several teams from around the country and is set to earn upwards of $1 million in his next contract as he enters the final seasons as a player and attempts to win his first NRL premiership.

After attracting interest from four teams, The Dolphins and Sydney Roosters have exited the race for Ben Hunt, leaving only the Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs as the last remaining clubs in the hunt for his services, per News Corp.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday that the Bulldogs emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

However, conflicting reports from News Corp understand that Hunt is now leaning toward signing with the Brisbane Broncos after holding preliminary talks with coach Michael Maguire and CEO Dave Donaghy.

It was earlier reported that a third party contacted Cameron Ciraldo and Phil Gould, informing them that Hunt was keen on talking to them as his arrival would instantly turn them into premiership contenders.

This comes just days after they missed out on signing Ryan Papenhuyzen - set to re-sign with the Storm - and Terrell May - signed a three-year deal with the Wests Tigers - as they continue to revamp their roster and contend with the likes of the Storm and four-time consecutive premiers Penrith Panthers.

It's understood the Bulldogs were willing to pay over $1 million per season for Papenhuyzen - up to $300,000 more per year than Melbourne - but that the fullback ultimately decided to remain in Melbourne.