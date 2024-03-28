The next two clubs to enter the NRLW have been confirmed with the Canterbury Bulldogs joining the competition for the first time and the New Zealand Warriors re-joining the NRLW competition.

Their inclusion into the competition will see them join the Broncos, Cowboys, Dragons, Eels, Knights, Raiders, Roosters, Sharks, Tigers, and Titans for the 2025 NRLW season.

"The Bulldogs is a proud Club with a rich history steeped in community bonds, eight Premiership titles and a commitment to unity through rugby league," said CEO Aaron Warburton in a media statement.

"In 2025, not only will we celebrate 90 years of this proud Club but we will celebrate our inaugural NRLW team. This is a momentous occasion for our Club and something we couldn't be prouder to have achieved."

These words were followed by that of General Manager of Football, Phil Gould.

"We have worked extremely hard to get to this position and it is very rewarding to see the Bulldogs contributing to the growth of the women's game at all levels," he added.

"This announcement rewards the efforts of all of our staff and female pathways players, who now like their idols in the men's game, have a complete pathway to play at the most elite level.

"This is a wonderful achievement and something our blue-and-white faithful should be extremely excited about."

The arrival of the Bulldogs and Warriors means that the South Sydney Rabbitohs will not field an NRLW team. Despite this, they remain committed to its female rugby league football program and congratulate the two other teams.

“We completely understand the NRL's decision to expand with the Warriors and Bulldogs based on geographic terms in 2025, and we look forward to our opportunity to field a team when the time is right for the NRL's expansion and our Club's participation plans," Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said.

"Our application has always been based on an NRLW squad of players that have primarily come through our pathways programs. Nothing changes with this announcement, and we will use this additional time before entry to the NRLW to continue improving these programs.

“Our Members, investors, partners and boards all remain committed to the women's game, and we will be ready to roll when the NRL permits a Rabbitohs team to enter the competition, hopefully sooner rather than later.”