After being on the end of a major shake-up to their team last week, the Penrith Panthers are set to welcome back a trio of stars to take on the Gold Coast Titans.

Although they would easily end up gaining the two points against the Manly Sea Eagles last week, their spine was completely different due to the late withdrawals of Jarome Luai and Mitch Kenny. Their omissions from the team saw Luke Sommerton make his NRL debut in the dummy half role, and 2024 Newcastle Knights recruit Jack Cogger partnered up with Nathan Cleary in the halves.

According to News Corp, coach Ivan Cleary has confirmed that both Mitch Kenny and Spencer Leniu will return back to the field, while NSW Blues five-eighth Jarome Luai is a very strong chance of returning back to the fold.

Medical staff will reportedly monitor him closely during the week before making a final call on his status. Cogger will likely be on standby and has proved exceptional when he gets called up to the first-grade side.

Newly re-signed utility Tyrone Peachey will also be available for the clash against the Titans after returning from a two-game suspension for a high shot on Jack Williams against the Cronulla Sharks. Zac Hosking is the most likely to make his way out of the centres due to his arrival and may move to the bench or to the reserves.

While the Panthers could have up to four players returning, centre Izack Tago is in doubt to make his return from injury this weekend. Having not played due to injury since Round 20, he is set to return before the finals but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll play this week.