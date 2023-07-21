The match review committee has laid down charges against a trio of players from Thursday night's game between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers.

The Dragons had two players charged after the game, with Jack de Belin and Mat Feagai both facing fines.

De Belin was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contract charge, making it his third and subsequent offence. With an early guilty plea, it carries a $3000 fine. However, if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty, he will miss the next two games due to suspension.

Mat Feagai was charged with a Careless High Tackle after a shot on Jahream Bula in the 27th minute of the game. The outside back faces a fine of $1000 if he takes an early guilty plea but it increases to $1500 if he decides to fight the charge and is found guilty.

The last player of the trio charged was Wests Tigers second-rower John Bateman.

Bateman won't face any time on the sidelines due to suspension, instead, he can accept a $1000 fine if he enters an early guilty plea to a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge on Dragons playmaker Talatau 'Junior' Amone.