As Trent Barrett contemplates his future, the interim coach of the Parramatta Eels has reportedly entered discussion about joining another NRL team for next season.

The future of Tent Barrett, an assistant coach of the Eels who became interim coach after Brad Arthur's sacking, has been clouded in uncertainty in recent times.

This comes after newly appointed coach Jason Ryles has made it known that Barrett won't be a member of his coaching staff as he looks to shake up the club on and off the field.

Overlooked in favour of Ryles, Barrett may not be unemployed for long, with another NRL club showing a keen interest in recruiting him for next season.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Barrett has already entered talks with the Brisbane Broncos about joining them next season and working under Kevin Walters as a senior assistant coach.

The Broncos are currently looking for assistant coaches, as both John Cartwright and Lee Briers will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Cartwright has been appointed as the head coach of Hull FC in the Super League, while it was confirmed that Briers will return back home to the United Kingdom and is being heavily linked to St Helens RLFC in the same competition.

It is understood that Barrett met with Walters in Sydney recently and the two are close on agreeing on a deal that will see him move up to Red Hill.

Retiring in 2010 after stints with the Steelers, Dragons, Wigan Warriors and Cronulla Sharks, it would take him less than five years to earn his maiden coaching role.

Taking over as the head coach of the Italian national team, he would be awarded the keys to coach the Manly Sea Eagles in 2017, before winding up at the Penrith Panthers as an assistant to Ivan Cleary and taking on the top job at the Bulldogs in 2021.

While in charge of the Sea Eagles and Bulldogs as head coach - as well as the Eels this season - he has struggled to find victories, recording a 30 percent winning percentage with 35 wins from 115 matches.