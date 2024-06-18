The race to coach the Parramatta Eels next season is now down to three candidates, with two individuals being overlooked for the head coaching role.

The Eels interviewed Jason Ryles, Josh Hannay, Trent Barrett, Michael Cheika, and Jason Demetriou during the past week for the vacant head coaching position. However, the race has now been reduced to three candidates, with two emerging as the front-runners.

Former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou confirmed on Triple M that he has missed out on the final stage of the interview process. At the same time, News Corp reports Michael Cheika has also been overlooked.

This has left interim coach Trent Barrett, Melbourne Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles and Cronulla Sharks assistant coach Josh Hannay as the remaining candidates, with the latter two emerging as the front-runners, per the publication.

Although Barrett has earned the backing of senior players such as Mitchell Moses and Clinton Gutherson, the club is set to head in a different direction following the termination of Brad Arthur after a disappointing past couple of seasons.

It is understood that Ryles and Hannay both have the backing of their respective clubs, and they will not stand in the way of a head coaching position becoming available for them.

Retiring in 2013, Ryles has worked under two of the best NRL coaches in Craig Bellamy and Trent Robinson at the Storm and Roosters. He also was a member of the Australian Wallabies coaching staff for the 2023 Rugby World Cup under Eddie Jones.

On the other side, Hannay has found himself working as an assistant coach at the Cowboys and Sharks since retiring as a player in 2009.

He has also been an assistant coach of the QLD Maroons since 2018 and has been the head coach 28 times on an interim basis. During this time he has recorded a 36 per cent win rate with ten wins and 19 losses.