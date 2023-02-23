Manly star Tom Trbojevic has returned from his two-week stint in the US with world-class physiotherapist Bill Knowles, armed with the knowledge to combat his long-spanning injury woes.

The Sea Eagles sent Trbojevic to work with Knowles after he injured his hamstring during pre-season, an issue that has plagued his career since 2019.

Now with Turbo Tom back on the northern beaches Manly head coach, Anthony Seibold hopes that this long-running issue with his star fullback has been diagnosed so that he can return to the field in the early rounds of the season.

“One of the things we wanted to get away from and why we sent him to Bill Knowles in the states was we wanted to have a look at his running mechanics and what areas he needed to look at it, drill and improve,” Seibold said via SEN.

“But also (we) wanted to take away any of the guesswork, with regards to is it his hammy or is it a running issue.

“The focus is just around his running mechanics and his ankle stiffness in particular.”

“He's been in full training for the last couple of weeks since his return, well certainly the last two weeks since his return.

“We gave him a week to sort of get over the jetlag and to get back, refocus again after a long plane ride."

Trbojevic is set to return around Rounds 3 or 4 having been out due to a shoulder injury since Round 11 of last season.

Knowles has worked with a couple of other notable NRL stars in the past year having rehabilitated Latrell Mitchell from a hamstring issue last season and more recently Ryan Papenhuzen from a shattered knee.