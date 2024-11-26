Recruitment and retention can literally make or break a season.

We've seen the Bulldogs evolve from competition also-rans into a Finals force thanks to aggressive recruitment drives.

We've seen the Sharks routinely play Finals footy under Craig Fitzgibbon based mainly on a retention strategy.

Today, we look at five teams that have signed or re-signed extremely well for next year. Please note that re-signings only include players who re-signed for the 2025 season.

For instance, Briton Nikora and Braydon Trindall have re-signed at Cronulla but as both were contracted for the 2025 season anyway, they won't be taken into account.

Below are the top five recruitment and retention drives for the 2025 season:

Honourable Mention: New Zealand Warriors: Ultimately they lost too much to land on the top five list but the James Fisher-Harris pick up was marquee business. Erin Clark is supremely underrated and young Samuel Healey looks a future star in the number nine.