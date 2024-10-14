Let's get the boring one out of the way first. There's every chance Pearce-Paul will end up receiving an improved offer and re-sign in the Hunter.

KPP arrived at the Knights as a relative unknown. That may sound unfair, considering he won a title with Wigan in the Super League, but I stand by it.

How many Super League prospects have we seen arrive in the NRL and fail to make the switch?

Fortunately, KPP is not one of those. He had a marvellous 2024 season and looks set for a big bump in his salary. He earned it.

With Tyson Frizell on the back end of his career, I'd imagine 23 year-old Pearce-Paul could be a fixture in the Knights second row for a long time to come.

The Knights' attack benefited big time from KPP's ability to create second-phase play via an offload.

I can't see a world in which Adam O'Brien and co won't want to keep their star import. I'd imagine the next two weeks will be spend in constant contact with the six foot four Londoner.

KPP will attract no shortage of suitors so Newcastle are going to have to pony up to retain their wide running weapon.