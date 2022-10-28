Was 2022 the year of the lock forward? We have elite number 13s now in a quantity that it's hard to remember seeing before.

There are so many different types of locks these days. We have arguably the best ever metre-eating number 13 and two of the best ballplaying middle forwards in history, plying their trade right now.

Truthfully, the ten here were really hard to rank. Numbers five, six and seven could very well have ended up in the top five. The top three all have credentials to finish top of the list.

Spoiler alert! Brandon Smith did not make the list. Despite his incredible talents, he only started on six occasions in the number 13 in 2022.

Below are the top ten locks from 2022. Again, this only takes into account performances in 2022. For a player to qualify, they must have played more games at lock than any other position.

As far as single year recruitment decisions go, Adam Elliott's move to Canberra was a big success for the club. It arguably rejuvenated his career also.

Elliott was asked to play multiple roles in 2022, and played them all extremely well, but was best when playing in the 13.

24 appearances saw him cross for two tries, assist three, produce 21 offloads, run for over 100 metres per game, and tackle at over 93%.

Newcastle fans can be confident that the Adam Elliott they've recruited for 2023 and beyond is back to his very best. What a 2022.

Despite a horrible season for his club, Joe Ofahengaue can be very proud of his individual effort in 2022. He was arguably the Tiger's best.

The monster middle forward ran for over 112 metres per game, broke 57 tackles, produced 33 offloads, recorded 1170.8 post contact metres and tackled at almost 93%.

The Tigers were often battered through the middle but that was through no fault of the former Origin rep. He wouldn't have looked out of place in Maroon this year either.

He is one player you can slot into a spot and not have to worry about. There are reports he was told to focus on running and forget the ball playing. This plays to his undoubted strength so look for an even better 2023.

Injury robbed Finucane of a full season but the impact he made in his first season at the Sharks cannot be understated.

On field, he ran for just under 100 metres per game, tackled at over 95% and added leadership the club horribly lacked in 2021.

Finucane instantly strengthened the weakness that cost the Sharks Final's footy last year, their middle defence.

The Sharks culture completely shifted in 2022 and co-captain Dale Finucane had a lot to do with that. His signing was worth its weight in gold.

The Roosters' number 13 played a huge part in his side's late-season revival. His ballplaying and link skills are amongst the game's elite in his position.

113 metres run per game, two tries and 92% of his tackles made are brilliant base stats, but it's his ability to create space outside which stands out.

Radley shocked the Rugby League world by declaring for England as the general feeling was he was headed for a NSW Origin jersey in 2023.

There is still the odd issue with discipline, but Radley's 2022 season was one to behold. It's scary to think just how good he can be.

The Eels wrecking ball was probably the best interchange player across 2022. He started most game from the bench before slotting in at lock, where he was borderline unstoppable.

153 metres run per game, four line breaks, four tries, 48 offloads and over 95% of his tackles made, make for very pretty reading.

Matterson bossed the middle and was re-signed for four years based on his 2022 efforts. Earlier in the season he was almost certainly headed for the Dolphins until he made it impossible to let go.

There must have been the temptation to start Matterson but given the way he had his way with opposition defenders, why change what is working so well?

Big Tino was an absolute monster in 2022. He was the Titans best player by a long way. He also starred for QLD and was chased heavily by Samoa before declaring for the Kangaroos.

The young Titans captain lead from the front in every respect. A massive 160 metres run per game, 61 tackle breaks, 22 offloads and four tries accurately represent his impressive season.

He was equally at home once moved to prop, even when asked to play big minutes. Another big name Titan dominates headlines but Tino is the man on the holiday coast.

Twice this season he topped over 100 post-contact metres. Overall he ran for just under 1500 post contact metres. He's one of the game's most damaging runners whilst also tackling at 92.6%.

Carrigan only managed 14 appearances in 2022 due to injury and suspension but his efforts were undoubtedly those of a top five lock this year.

150 metres per game, 21 tackle breaks, 19 offloads and over 850 post contact metres represent his 2022. Remember those stats were produced in 14 games!

Carrigan's absence due to a horror tackle played a big part in the Broncos late season fade out. They could have used their near flawless middleman. He'll regret that moment.

His performances in Origin lead to his being awarded the Wally Lewis Medal for player of the series. What a season!

Taumalolo earned his sixth Paul Bowman Medal as Cowboys Player of the year in a season where they enjoyed multiple standout performers.

These are his 2022 stats: 156 metres per game, 80 tackle breaks, 1625 post contact metres, 22 offloads and over 91% of his tackles made.

Taumalolo also scored his club's most important try of the season, in the final moments, against the Sharks, earning his side a home Prelim.

There were worries earlier in the season that Todd Peyton was underusing their marquee weapon but it's fair to say everything worked out ok.

In any other season, Cameron Murray would have walked into the Dally M Team of the Year. His 2022 efforts for both Souths and the Blues were almost unmatched.

His 120 metres run per game would have been even higher if not for a concussion in the first tackle of the game prior to the Finals. A first minute injury in Origin cost NSW one of their most potent threats.

He tackled at 96%, crossed for four tries, broke 45 tackles and made 38 offloads for the Bunnies.

Murray is one of the game's elite players, across all positions, let alone in the 13 jersey. There's a genuine argument he could be number one here.

Isaah Yeo was other worldly in 2022. He was awarded the Dally M lock of the year, captain of the year and pushed strongly for the medal itself.

His 134 metres run per game and 97% tackle completion make him a true monster on both sides of the ball. His leadership is impossible to quantify.

Murray and Radley are superb ball playing locks but, for mine, Yeo is the best of them all. Simply put, it can do it all!

For a forward to poll 20 Dally M points in a side containing Dylan Edwards, Nathan Cleary, and a plethora of other superstars, says it all.