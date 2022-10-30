Tonga have handed out a 92 points to 10 smashing of the Cook Islands in their final game of the group stage at the Rugby League World Cup.

The Cook Islands entered the game with a chance of sneaking through to the quarter-finals, although likely would have needed results to go their way.

That is now out the window though, with Tonga running on a staggering 52 points in the first half to book their spot at the top of Group D, and a quarter-final that won't feature England.

The first half effort was followed up with more of the same in the second half, although not to the same level when it came to the rush to score points.

Tonga took just a little while to get into their work. The first try came in the opening minute of the game through Daniel Tupou, before Jason Taumalolo scored the 2nd in the 12th minute, and the 3rd in the 19th. From his second try however, Tonga would score seven tries in the 21 minutes leading to the halftime break.

Taumalolo, Tesi Niu and Will Penisi would all have doubles by the break, while Tuimoala Lolohea and Felise Kaufusi also went over for tries.

Isaiya Katoa scored the first after the break as the same attack from a near faultless Tonga continued. He was followed up by a third try to Tesi Niu, a second to Tuimoala Lolohea, a third and fourth to Will Penisini, and one to Daniel Tupou as the men in red ran rings around the Kukis.

Talatau Amone would be the final player to add his name to the scoresheet for Tonga to take them past 90, before a consolation effort from Tinirau Arona saw the veteran score in his final game.

Tonga took the chocolates by 92 points to 10, with Tonga now setting up a quarter-final against the winner of Samoa and France in the final Group A game.

Match summary

Tonga 92 (Tries: Daniel Tupou [2], Jason Taumalolo [2], Tesi Niu [3], Will Penisini [4], Tuimoala Lolohea [2], Felise Kaufusi, Isaiya Katoa; Conversions: Isaiya Katoa 14/16 defeat Cook Islands 10 (Try: Steven Marsters, Tinirau Arona; Conversion: Steven Marsters 0/1, Tinirau Arona 1/1)