Gold Coast Titans fullback Jayden Campbell has spoken out for the first time since there were reports linking him to the Parramatta Eels.

Moving to end the rumours once and for all, Campbell admitted that although he is now committed to winning a premiership with the Titans he was frustrated at the beginning of the season.

Campbell was surrounded by rumours about joining the Eels after it was reported that they were looking for an X-factor to replace Clinton Gutherson.

"I wasn't really too fazed about it (the Eels link), I've got a contract here until 2024 but my mindset is with the Titans at the moment and winning a premiership here," Campbell said to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"At the start of the whole situation I was a little bit frustrated and a little bit upset, but my old boy spoke to me and gave me advice and I saw where he was coming from and what he was saying."

"I keep having chats with him and mum, the help me out a lot, but I keep having chats with the coaches as well and they make me feel more confident in my game and what's going to happen for me here."

"When it comes to other clubs my old boy is not too keen on it, he wants me to stay here and I want to stay here. Gold Coast is where I want to stay and where I want to win a premiership, it's what I want."

The son of NRL legend and Titans great Preston Campbell, Jayden finally got to wear the No.1 jersey last week due to the injury of AJ Brimson.

During the game, the fullback ran 158 metres and was able to get over the line for a try. It was the first time in 2023, Campbell was able to start after he is normally starting on the interchange and coming on as a bench utility player.

This week, the youngster will face a tough challenge as he goes up against Reece Walsh and the Brisbane Broncos who will be looking to redeem their loss against the Canberra Raiders.

Speaking to the Gold Coast Bulletin, Campbell is impressed by the form of Walsh but insists he is ready to take on the challenge and hopefully lead the Titans to victory.

"Walshy is a great player, he's been killing it this year and not just Walshy but the Broncos team as a whole," Campbell added to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"It's going to be a great challenge and I'm really excited for it."