The Gold Coast Titans have unveiled a new logo as the club prepares to celebrate its 16th season in the NRL.

After 15 years, the Titans are yet to break through with a trip to the grand final or a premiership, and for the first time are gearing up to face newer opposition after the NRL formally granted a 17th licence to the Dolphins for 2023 and beyond.

The Titans announced the news on Wednesday morning, saying in a statement that the re-designed logo will modernise the emblem.

The logo change removes some elements of the old logo, as well as giving the 'Titan' a refresh and colour upgrade. The font of the Titans name has also been changed on the logo.

The club are also set to provide a strategic roadmap at 11am today to the end of 2030, setting key goals for the club over the next almost ten years.

The official statement announcing the new logo states that club owners, staff, players, coaches and members were all involved in 'defining the Titans' modern identity" to produce the new logo.

In explaining the change, the club said it was time to acknowledge the evolution of the club over the last 15 years while also staying true to their Gold Coast home, with the colours staying the same to reflect the sun, surf and sea of the Gold Coast.