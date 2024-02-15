Gold Coast Titans assistant coach Jim Lenihan has confirmed that the club will be without both Jayden Campbell and David Fifita for the start of the season.

Confirming that the duo won't be back until at least Round 4 or Round 5 at a minimum, it has created a vacant spot in two key positions.

Queensland representative David Fifita will be unavailable due to a pectoral tear, whilst fullback Jayden Campbell has been ruled out with a dislocated patella.

"I'd say it will be round four or five at a minimum before they are both back," Lenihan told AAP.

"It is a long season and there is no need to try and squeeze them back in a week or two earlier, but their injuries will dictate when they are available.

"They certainly haven't done any team training with the group. Dave has just come back this week and will need a lot of training under his belt before he is ready for games.

"JC (Campbell) has been doing his own rehab running and hopefully is not far off joining in with the group."

In their place, Keano Kini is on track to replace Campbell and begin the season in the club's fullback jersey against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

This comes after it was revealed that AJ Brimson will spend the year in the centres instead of the fullback position, despite representing Queensland in Game 3 of the 2023 State of Origin series in the No.1 jumper.

"Keano Kini has been training well so he'll probably get to play fullback at the start of the year," Lenihan said.

"There is no doubt Keano is a good young player with a big future in the NRL but he is probably a work in progress at the moment. He's had a big off-season and a few NRL games at the start of the year will be good for him.

While Kini will be a straight replacement for Jayden Campbell, Leniham exclaimed that it is a two-way battle between Klese Haas and Jacob Alick to take David Fifita's vacant starting spot.

Confirming Beau Fermor will be the other starting second-rower, Klese has played 17 NRL games and is the younger brother of Payne Haas, while Alick made his club debut last season and is a Papua New Guinea international.

"Beau Fermor will be one of the back-rowers but the other will depend a lot on the trials," he added.

"It is probably between Klese Haas and Jacob Alick and there are other options."