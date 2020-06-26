Titans prop Shannon Boyd is considering a shock early retirement from rugby league to become a farmer, reports The Daily Telegraph.

It’s been revealed that Boyd could make a shock retirement call on his career after appearing to fall out with coach Justin Holbrook.

Should Boyd and off-contract hooker Nathan Peats leave the club, the Titans would have freed up enough salary cap room to potentially lure David Fifita over from the Broncos on a $5 million deal.

Jarrd Wallace is another Titan that isn’t on good terms at the Titans, but still has two years remaining on his contract like Boyd. Wallace hasn’t appeared for the Titans since round three and the Dragons are looming as a potential destination should he be released, but the 28-year old has been re-called back into the Titans team for this weekend’s clash.

With Peats off-contract at the end of the season and Jai Arrow on his way to South Sydney at the end of the year, changes to the Titans forward pack are in the works.

The Titans have already signed Tino Fa’asuamaleaui for next season and now have their eyes set on the big fish of Fifita, with Newcastle’s Herman Ese’ese also a target.

Boyd hasn’t coped with the six-again rule since the NRL’s resumption and doesn’t appear any closer to play in the Titans team again.

With Boyd’s families livestock business back in his hometown of Cowra in New South Wales firmly in mind and the potential to head back home being a country boy, there is much to consider for Boyd moving forward especially from a financial standpoint.

Boyd recently signed a four-year contract worth $2.4 million from 2019-2022, but isn’t even half way through that deal yet and is looking to receive a payout from the Titans in order for him to leave the club as soon as possible.