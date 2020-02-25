Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has named a close-to-full-strength squad for Saturday’s final trial against the Broncos at Dolphin Stadium.
New recruit Sam Lisone will come straight into the starting team, with Holbrook naming him at prop.
Titans Team List
- Phil Sami
- Anthony Don
- Kallum Watkins
- Brian Kelly
- Jonus Pearson
- Tyrone Roberts
- Ash Taylor
- Jarrod Wallace
- Mitch Rein
- Sam Lisone
- Kevin Proctor
- Bryce Cartwright
- Jai Arrow
INTERCHANGE
- Jai Whitbread
- Tyrone Peachey
- Nathan Peats
- Tanah Boyd
- Dale Copley
- Sam Stone
- Jaimin Jolliffe
- Erin Clark
- Greg Lelisiuao
I think Clark is really going to push Rein and Peats for the 9 and 14 jumpers, I don’t know how Holbrook runs his team’s in regards to a 80 min hooker, but what I’ve seen of Clark so far I like and he seems hungry wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the 9 come round 1 teamlist.
After injury to Ryan James I’d be shifting Arrow up to Prop and shifting Peachey to Lock, or after seeing how fast and physically strong he is trial Lelisiuao at Lock maybe to close to season start for learning a new position would depend on his footy I.Q.
Think the Titans will surprise a few this season.