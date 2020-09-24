Gold Coast halfback Jamal Fogarty has re-signed with the club, tying him to the Titans until at least the end of the 2022.

Fogarty was already contracted for next season, but has opted to re-sign for an additional season.

Fogarty, 26, joined the Titans after the COVID break and has played 17 games for the club in that time to emerge as a key player.

Fogarty impressed during his time in the Queensland Cup, which included winning the 2019 Intrust Super Cup for the Burleigh Bears and also winning a Petero Civoniceva medal as the best player in the competition, before returning to the Titans this season.

Titans Coach Justin Holbrook says he is excited for the opportunity to coach Fogarty for a further two years.

“I think it is really exciting for myself as coach to have Jamal extend at the Club,” Holbrook told the club website.

“He has shown what he has done for the team and also individually how much he has improved over the back half of this year

“It’s exciting that he is going to have a full pre-season and a couple of years with us.

“He’s a great player and a really good person and it’s great for our Club to have him extend.”