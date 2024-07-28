Gold Coast Titans halfback Tanah Boyd may have inked a contract extension with the club last season until the end of next season, but he could potentially leave sooner than expected.

Contracted until the end of next season, Boyd is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 later this year and has struggled to cement regular game-time at the Titans.

This has constantly been overlooked in favour of the other halves' pairings, in particular, the pairing of either AJ Brimson or Jayden Campbell and Kieran Foran.

The ex-Queensland Junior State of Origin representative also missed nearly two months of football this season after dislocating his wrist.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Boyd as the club were short on halves at the point and some good performances would have allowed him to cement a regular spot in the first-grade team.

Reports from the Wide World of Sports have indicated that Boyd could potentially leave the Gold Coast sooner than expected, with multiple rival clubs showing an interest in him.

At this stage, it is unknown which clubs are interested but due to his young age and potential, it is a given that he would attract some heavy interest on the open market.

“He's built a great combination with Kieran Foran and I know both of them are keen to build on this throughout the pre-season," former interim coach Jim Lenihan said on Boyd after his most recent contract extension.

“He's another local product, having come through the Keebra Park State High School system and we want to keep these guys here on the Coast.

“Tanah is one of the hardest working players in our squad and I know he will want to use the pre-season to continue to build his game ahead of the 2024 season.”

Embed from Getty Images