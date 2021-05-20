Gold Coast fullback AJ Brimson has inked a new five-year deal to remain with the Titans until the end of the 2026 season.

The club announced on Thursday that the Queensland speedster has extended his stay under Justin Holbrook, looking to extend on his 55 games with the Titans.

Brimson made his NRL debut in 2018 and went on to play 15 games in his rookie campaign before backing up his impressive start out of the blocks with a string sophomore year.

AJ BRIMSON

Fullback Titans ROUND 10 STATS 1

Tries 1

Tackle Breaks 179

All Run Metres

The Maroons fullback has scored 22 tries in his time in the competition and is now sure to add plenty of more power and poise in the coming years.

Holbrook was of high praise for the 22-year-old, stating Brimson’s retention is a major coup for the club.

“I think it reaffirms the stability in our Club from one of the most exciting players in the NRL,” Holbrook said, per the club website.

“He is a local product who loves the Club and wants to be successful here, so he sees a good vision moving forward.

“It’s so important for us to have AJ locked in long term because he is so important to what we are building here.

“I think it is great for everyone, I think he is one of the best young players in the NRL and he is only going to get better over the next few years.

“To have a player of his calibre excited to be here, it’s great from a coaching point of view and it is great for everyone involved in the club that he has locked in his future with us.”

Brimson will lineup for the Titans this weekend in the No.1 jumper when they host Canterbury on Saturday afternoon.