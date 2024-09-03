The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that two of their players will undergo surgery and miss the club's final match of the season against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday evening.

Struggling with injuries and inconsistencies, the club has had a disappointing season under new coach Des Hasler. This has seen them finish in 14th place on the NRL ladder, only ahead of the Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels, and Wests Tigers.

Ahead of their final match, it has been confirmed that duo David Fifita and Phillip Sami will both undergo surgery after sustaining ankle injuries and are expected to be available for the 2025 pre-season.

David Fifita won’t play in Round 27 as he heads in for surgery on his ankle. No word on the specific surgery type but Titans expect him to be fit for the start of preseason. Phil Sami will also undergo ankle surgery after dealing with a niggling injury in recent weeks. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 3, 2024

This will see them join AJ Brimson on the sidelines as the Titans will put together an entirely different line-up against the Panthers than they did to begin the 2024 NRL season.

The fullback, who has also spent time at five-eighth and centre this season, has managed just 13 games in the 2024 campaign.

It marks his second straight year of injury problems, with Brimson only managing 14 games in 2023.

However, in some good news for Titans' fans, fullback Keano Kini is a chance to potentially return for the final match of the season after being a late omission in last week's clash against the Newcastle Knights.