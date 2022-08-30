The Gold Coast Titans have officially snared the signature of Brett White to join their coaching staff for the 2023 season.

In a move which was first reported last week, White will make the move from the nation's capital to the Gold Coast, and will be immediately tasked with fixing the club's leaky defence.

The Titans hold the league's second-worst defence this season, having conceded 634 points from their 23 games. They only sit with less points conceded than the New Zealand Warriors, and have a worse defensive record than other bottom-four clubs the Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights with a single round to play.

White heas been with the Raiders for a number of years, and was in Ricky Stuart's staff during the 2019 season, when the green machine made the grand final, but ultimately fell to the Sydney Roosters.

Justin Holbrook has been a man under pressure at the Titans, and while the board have backed him to remain coach, the clean out of his staff, led by the departure of Jim Dymock, is a roll of the dice from the besieged coach.

He said in a club statement that he was thrilled to have White joining the club.

“We are all thrilled that Brett will be joining us at the Titans,” Holbrook said.

“Brett is outstanding tactically and is a coach who has hard and tough standards of defence.

“He’s learnt his craft under coaches like Craig Bellamy and Ricky Stuart and he is someone who will put a focus on hard work and effort.

“When our search began for this role, we quickly identified Brett as the person that we wanted to join our staff and we’re thrilled that he’s chosen to join us at the Titans.”