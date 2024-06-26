The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed Jayden Campbell will miss at least their next game.

It was revealed after the Titans' record-breaking 66 points to 6 win over the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday afternon at home that Campbell had suffered a hand injury early in the game.

It was the first time the Titans had scored 50 points as a club, and also saw Campbell - who kicked 11 goals and scored a try - break the record for most points by an individual player for the club in a single game.

Swelling in his hand post-game saw Campbell taken for scans, and the club on Tuesday confirmed he has suffered a fracture to one of his fingers.

The Titans have a bye this weekend which will work in with Campbell's recovery, with the five-eighth and halfback now confirmed to miss the club's next game in Round 18 against the Cronulla Sharks at Coffs Harbour.

That game also is likely to see the return of AJ Brimson, and with Keano Kini in strong form, there is a chance Brimson will simply come back into the team at five-eighth as a straight swap.

The Gold Coast are then expecting Campbell to return in Round 19 when the Titans take on the Parramatta Eels at home in what will be the youngster's 50th NRL game.

Exactly where he plays - fullback or five-eighth - is likely up for dispute and could hinge on the performances of both Brimson and Kini in their next game after the bye.