Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita have both confirmed their long-term futures, committing to the club.

It's Fa'asuamaleaui's contract which has shocked the rugby league world though, with the Queensland representative and club captain signing on for the next ten years.

While the Titans' release gave no indication of exactly when the new deal expires, News Corp are reporting that he is signed up with the Titans until the end of the 2033 season on $1.2 million per year.

It's the first ten-year deal since Jason Taumalolo signed on with the North Queensland Cowboys, and at a grand total of $12 million, the richest in NRL history.

Fifita has confirmed he will remain with the Titans until the end of his current deal at the end of 2026.

The eye-watering sum for Fa'asuamaleaui will likely see him remain the captain of the club for the next ten years and the rock with which the Titans will build around.

CEO Steve Mitchell said the club are thrilled.

“We're thrilled that both Tino and David have re-affirmed their commitment to the club.” Mitchell said in a statement.

“These are two great young men, talented footballers and important players for us as we work towards our goal of bringing premierships to the Coast.

“Both Tino and David have already made an impact in their time here and as a club, we're excited to see what they can achieve in our jersey over the coming years.

“The impact that Tino has had within our community is immeasurable.

“Kids in our region already aspire to be like Tino and having him committed for the next decade is a huge boost for our fans and members.

“Our purpose as a club is to make our communities proud, inspire them with energy and unite them through success.

“Tino and David and their families believe in our purpose and I'm excited to see them bring it to life under Des Hasler in 2024.”

The news comes following the revelation that the duo became free agents following the exit of Justin Holbrook, who was sacked by the Titans in the middle of this year, with Des Hasler to replace him.

The duo had three months to sort out their futures and were set to entertain all offers, but have ensured that they ultimately won't be going anywhere.