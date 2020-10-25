The Gold Coast Titans have announced Dale Copley’s departure from the club.

The 29-year old has played 143 NRL matches, including stints at the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters.

He has played the last four seasons at the Titans, where he has played 57 games.

Gold Coast confirmed Copley will play on at a rival club in 2021 while thanking him for his contributions.

“Copley has been a large influence both on and off the field as one of the clubs more senior players, juggling the demands of completing a Bachelor of Law at QUT, his NRL commitments, active RLPA membership and ambassador roles for the NRL State of Mind and Voice Against Violence programs along with becoming a proud father in 2019,” the Titans released in a statement.”

“We wish Dale and his wife Rachelle all the very best for the future.”