Gold Coast Titans prop Moeaki Fotuaika and Penrith Panthers second-rower Liam Martin are both facing suspensions after being sin binned during Friday night's games.

The early game, which saw the Titans fall 44-0 against the Cronulla Sharks has had added insult for Des Hasler's side, with Fotuaika hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge.

The first half incident for a tackle on Cameron McInnes saw the Queensland Maroons State of Origin prop sin binned, and he will now miss next weekend's clash away from home against the St George Illawarra Dragons if he accepts an early guilty plea.

If he heads to the judiciary for a challenge and loses, he would also risk the Titans' Round 25 clash at home against the Sydney Roosters.

Martin, on the other hand, was sin binned during the second half of Penrith's high-scoring win against the Parramatta Eels.

A tackle graded as Grade 2 dangerous contact on Daejarn Asi, Martin will face a single match on the sidelines with an early guilty plea which would be next weekend's blockbuster on Thursday evening against the Melbourne Storm.

A challenge at the judiciary would see the New South Wales State of Origin star risk the following week's road trip to play the Canberra Raiders.

Two other charges also came out of the first game of the night, with Titans' second-rower David Fifita and Cronulla Sharks fringe forward Billy Burns both facing fines.

Fifita was slapped with a Grade 1 shoulder charge in the third minute of the game for a shot on Kayal Iro, while Burns was slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a second half shot against Keano Kini.

Fifita faces $1500 with an early guilty plea or $2000 if he fights and loses, while Burns is facing only $750 with an early guilty plea, or $1000 if he fights and loses, with a 25 per cent discount factored into his financial penalty thanks to a three-year incident-free record.

All four players must determine their pleas by midday (AEST) on Sunday.