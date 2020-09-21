Incoming Dragons coach Anthony Griffin must break up his $2 million halves pairing if his new team wants to be successful, according to Fox Sports analyst Michael Ennis.

On Sunday, the Dragons’ dismal run continued with a 42-18 loss to Newcastle. Their performance drew criticism from all corners, including their interim coach, Dean Young, who said his team “wouldn’t have beaten Dapto”.

Following the loss, the Dragons’ big-money playmakers, Corey Norman and Ben Hunt, again came under heavy fire. The pair together take up $2 million of the salary cap, with Hunt on $1.2 million and Norman on roughly $800,000.

Ennis blasted the Dragons’ efforts across the board but especially the performance of Norman and Hunt.

“There’s going to have to be some hard conversations from incoming coach Anthony Griffin,” Ennis told Big League Wrap.

“What (Dean Young) mentioned there that was alarming was not only did they play Under 8s style of footy and couldn’t have beaten Dapto… but the names he mentioned were young (Cody) Ramsey, (Max) Feagai, (Zac) Lomax, all the rookies.

“Chris Randall waltzed through Paul Vaughan, their marquee front rower, and Kaide Ellis. Straight through the front door.

“The Saifiti brothers, two tries just barged over, straight through the middle.

“The effort from their highest paid players, Ben Hunt and Corey Norman, defensively on edges, they just waltzed through them.

“I do (think Norman has to go), I think it’s come to that point in time. It’s time for a change, time for a roster change.

“Seeing Ben Hunt again over the last fortnight go into the halves, given what I saw from him and how confident I was in him as a No.9, today was his seventh appearance for the season in the halves and they haven’t won a game with him in the halves.

“I know Ben wants to play halfback, but Anthony Griffin is going to have to have some really big conversations.

“I know he’s already come out and said he thinks Ben is a halfback, but what he’s seen over the last fortnight I think there will be some conversations had with him in November, and there has to be a hard conversation with Corey Norman.

“I don’t believe they can get to where they want to get to with that halves pairing.”