The Wests Tigers reportedly have a major fight on their hands to retain young gun Junior Tupou.

The young outside back, who was one of the Tigers' most impressive during a dismal 2023 campaign will remain with the club for 2024, but is off-contract the joint-venture after that.

It's understood that the Tigers have made an offer to Tupou and are keen on retaining him, however, the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters both have him in their sights according to a News Corp report.

That could leave Tupou with a big decision to make, at clubs who have seen more success in recent times than the Tigers.

That said, Tupou's decision could also be influenced by the readily available - and cemented - first-grade spot for him at Concord, against likely having to fight his way into the best 17 at the Roosters or Raiders, who have plenty of outside backs.

The Roosters are preparing for the loss of Joseph Suaalii at the end of the 2024 season, as well as potentially Daniel Tupou and Joseph Manu, who is under a heavy pursuit from a number of rival clubs including the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Raiders, on the other hand, are likely to farewell Jordan Rapana at the end of the 2024 campaign, but have a number of young guns working through the ranks who could yet take the free spot. The loss of Harley Smith-Shields to the Gold Coast Titans on an immediate transfer does put a dent in their backline depth however.

Tupou's ability to play on the wing or in the centres has reportedly left the two rivals chasing his signature given their own situations, with Tupou scoring 6 tries in 22 games during 2023 following a 2022 season where he debuted in the NRL and played 4 games.

Leading the Tigers for line breaks and tackle busts in 2023, Tupou, who also debuted for Tonga in 2023, was regularly praised and is known to have a fan in coach Benji Marshall.

It's understood the Tigers have put a two-year extension on the table for Tupou that is yet to be signed.