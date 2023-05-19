The Wests Tigers have reportedly commenced conversations with Luke Brooks' management in an effort to retain the oft-embattled playmaker.

Since making his first-grade debut for the Tigers in 2013, Brooks has endured a rollercoaster decade for the merged club, earning individual honours along the way, all despite never once playing finals football.

In his 10 appearances for the Tigers this season, the former Dally M Halfback of the Year has failed to fire, producing just three try assists and an error a week.

Brooks' rich-deal with Wests is set to come to its conclusion at the end of the 2023, with the Tigers committed to paying the out-of-sorts half $1.1 million for his season's work.

However, as reported by Jelisa Apps of 10 News and SEN, Wests appear keen to keep Brooks on their books beyond the end of the year, with Apps tweeting that head coach Tim Sheens had already made contact with the half's agent in an effort to get the ball rolling on a fresh deal.

LATEST: Tim Sheens has revealed this morning the club has spoken to Luke Brooks’ agent and plan on making him an offer beyond this year. No official offer has been tabled yet but adamant they want to keep him. #nrl @10NewsFirstSyd @SENLeague @1170sen @WestsTigers — Jelisa Apps (@JelisaApps) May 19, 2023

These reports come after Brooks fronted the media earlier this week, stating that he was keen to remain a one-club player.

"It would be nice to finish out my career here but if that doesn't happen then so be it," Brooks said.

"A lot of people have opinions on [whether I should've moved on last year]. I don't know, I guess I'd find out if I did change but for now, I'm just worrying about playing footy for the Tigers and that's all I can do.

"If I play my best footy then that stuff [the future] will look after itself. I haven't been thinking about it too much. I've learned to get used to it.

"[The scrutiny] has [affected me] but getting older you realise it's not all on me. It's a team game so there's no point worrying about what's happened in the past.

"It's my personality to be shy and stay out of the spotlight but being in my position you are in the spotlight."

Brooks will earn his next opportunity to put his best foot forward when Wests do battle with the North Queensland Cowboys at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday afternoon.