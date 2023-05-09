The Wests Tigers have made a new signing, bringing in talented halfback Iverson Matai from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

A member of the Bulldogs Academy, Matai was granted an NRL Development contract with the Dogs whilst playing in their SG Ball side.

A promising halfback, Matai was awarded the Sydney East Blue in 2021 for excellence, leadership and values in the sport of rugby league during his last year at Endeavour Sports High Score.

The award is considered the highest individual sporting honour in the Sydney East region.

A cool head with the ball in his hands, Matai has shown his poised kicking game and great passing ability throughout the SG Ball competition.

Although they have been no official word on him joining the Tigers, he has been named on the interchange for the Wests Tigers Jersey Flegg team this weekend.

Competing against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Mascot Oval on Saturday, Tigers fans will get their first look at what may be the club's future halfback.