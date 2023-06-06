The Wests Tigers are set to unleash debutant hooker and teenage prodigy Tallyn Da Silva this week for his maiden NRL debut.

Originally intended to make his first-grade debut last week, Da Silva was named on the extended Tigers bench with the uncertainty of Apisai Koroisau's status on if he would back up from Origin.

With Koroisau successfully backing up against the Raiders last Friday night, it didn't allow Da Silva to make his maiden NRL debut.

However, this week is set to be a different story, with The Mole from Wide World of Sports reporting that Tallyn Da Silva will be unveiled against the Titans.

A local product, the youngster began his junior career at the East Campbelltown Eagles before attending and graduating from the famed Westsfields Sports High.

He was a member of the undefeated Tigers Harold Matthews side last season and spent the majority of this year learning off Koroisau in training.

If Da Silva is unveiled, it is likely that Jake Simpkin will make way and be pushed out of the team to the NSW Cup side.