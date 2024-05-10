Adam Doueihi is set to return from his third ACL injury within the next two months.

It has been reported that the Wests Tigers' utility, who hasn't played in over 12 months after rupturing his ACL yet again early in the 2023 campaign, has been given clearance to return to full training.

Able to play at fullback, in the halves or at centre, it's understood he will be available for selection in the next five to six weeks as he works to regain his fitness through training.

Adam Doueihi has received clearance from his surgeon and has returned to full training, with the Tigers expecting him to be available for selection in 5-6 weeks. Would be over 13 months since he suffered the 3rd left ACL injury of his career - required a 2 stage reconstruction. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 9, 2024

It's unclear at this stage where he would fit into the Tigers' outfit, with Doueihi last playing in the halves but now likely behind the likes of Aidan Sezer, Lachlan Galvin and Latu Fainu in the queue, with former St George Illawarra Dragon Jayden Sullivan also at the club.

He could slot into the outside backs for the Tigers under the coaching of Benji Marshall, but the off-contract utility will need to make a statement quickly as he negotiates his next deal.

In worse news for the Tigers, the club have also lost Junior Tupou to a long-term foot injury.

The lisfranc injury will see him out for up to the next three months, although could be back in as soon as eight weeks.

The Tigers have also been battling through issues with Apisai Koroisau and Latu Fainu recently, although it's believed the former will be good to go for this weekend's clash with the Newcastle Knights.

Per WT - Junior Tupou suffered a Lisfranc injury against Penrith and will miss 8-12 weeks - Latu Fainu hamstring niggle, club being extra cautious due to recurrence of issue. - Api Koroisau completed training and good to go — NBWT (@NBWT__) May 9, 2024

The Tigers currently sit in 15th spot on the NRL ladder.