MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 02: Tesi Niu of the Broncos tackles Justin Olam of the Storm during the round four NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park, on April 02, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Wests Tigers have reportedly halted discussions with an interstate target about a potential move to Concord as the club continues its chase for Penrith star Jarome Luai.

Melbourne Storm centre Justin Olam, who has been linked to a possible Tigers move, is now considered a likely chance of remaining in Melbourne next season.

According to News Corp, the Tigers are concentrating their 'energy and money' on a potentially fruitful pursuit of the star Panther, Luai.

Luai is currently contracted at Penrith until the end of next season, though opposition clubs, including the Tigers and Phil Gould's Bulldogs, are thought to be ramping up their respective pursuits of the star playmaker in hopes of eventually attaining his signature.

NRL Rd 23 - Panthers v Storm
PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 04: Jarome Luai of the Panthers runs the ball during the round 23 NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm at BlueBet Stadium on August 04, 2023 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Luai reportedly has a two-year deal extension on the table from the Panthers, thought to be in the range of $850,000 per season.

Such an agreement would make Luai one of the NRL's highest earners and cement him at Mulgoa Road until 2026.