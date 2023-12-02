Wests Tigers have reportedly halted discussions with an interstate target about a potential move to Concord as the club continues its chase for Penrith star Jarome Luai.

Melbourne Storm centre Justin Olam, who has been linked to a possible Tigers move, is now considered a likely chance of remaining in Melbourne next season.

According to News Corp, the Tigers are concentrating their 'energy and money' on a potentially fruitful pursuit of the star Panther, Luai.

Luai is currently contracted at Penrith until the end of next season, though opposition clubs, including the Tigers and Phil Gould's Bulldogs, are thought to be ramping up their respective pursuits of the star playmaker in hopes of eventually attaining his signature.

Luai reportedly has a two-year deal extension on the table from the Panthers, thought to be in the range of $850,000 per season.

Such an agreement would make Luai one of the NRL's highest earners and cement him at Mulgoa Road until 2026.