The Wests Tigers will reportedly chase former Cronulla Sharks head coach John Morris to become Benji Marshall's right-hand man in 2024.

It comes with Marshall's 2005 premiership-winning teammate Robbie Farah also set to step into an elevated role as part of Marshall's new-look coaching staff in 2024.

Marshall was elevated into the head coaching role at the Tigers from the start of the 2024 season yesterday after the Tigers elected to part ways with Tim Sheens.

Sheens, who had taken over ahead of the 2023 season, was set to provide guidance for Marshall over a period of two years, with the former half to then take over in 2025.

A disastrous on-field season for the Tigers has seen the club fast track the move though, with Marshall to take over next year in what will be his first year as a head coach.

The Tigers, who have plenty of questions remaining over their on-field roster for 2024, although may answer some with the reported signings of Jayden Sullivan and Aidan Sezer in the coming weeks, will be looking for a club-wide revamp as they look to move on from a likely second straight wooden spoon.

News Corp are reporting their first move will be to bring John Morris to the club.

A former 300-game NRL hooker, Morris coached the Sharks between 2019 and 2021 before Craig Fitzgibbon took over in the Shire. He has since been working as an assistant coach at the South Sydney Rabbitohs alongside Ben Hornby under Jason Demetriou, but his deal at Redfern expires at the end of this year.

It means Morris, who is highly regarded for his rugby league knowledge and the way he works with players in rugby league circles, could make the shift to the Tigers where he would provide an experienced ahead amongst the turmoil at the club.

The Tigers are still yet to decide in conjunction with Sheens whether the outgoing coach will slot back into his former director of football role, or any other job in the football department at the club.

Morris being targeted by the Sharks comes with the Wide World of Sports suggesting Robbie Farah will also likely move up the chain of command and be a close ally for Marshall during his first season in charge.

Farah has been part of the Tigers' coaching staff since shortly after his retirement as a player.