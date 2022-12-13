He might be the uncle of the man in question, but Tigers legend Ben Elias won't be using his familial influence to try and sway nephew Mitchell Moses into moving away from the Eels.

Moses is the subject of a four-horse race for his services in 2024 and beyond, with the Tigers and Bulldogs leading the charge as Parramatta try to keep their key man.

But despite his standing both with Moses and with the Concord club, Elias won't be abusing his power in hopes of securing Moses' return to the club he started his NRL career with.

“If you're happy at Parramata, re-sign,” Elias told Moses, per the Daily Telegraph.

“My belief has always been that you stay somewhere where you're happy, and life couldn't be any better for Mitch.

“I totally understand Mitch's dilemma and his frustration over what to do, but if he's happy then he should stay.

“Parramatta are a great side so you're comparing a grand final side with a team that got the wooden spoon. It's a long year when you're struggling, trust me.

“Selfishly, I'd love him to come to the Tigers – a club that will always be in my heart – but if you're after satisfaction and happiness then why switch?

“The Eels have been very good to Mitch so I reckon they're favourites. Parramatta is desperate to keep him and he wants to win a premiership.

“I get asked every day where he's going. It's only my opinion, but if he's content, why move?”

Moses has also courted interest from the north, with reports indicating the Dolphins have made offers to both of the Eels' off-contract halves.

But Elias believes that, while Moses may be open to a switch, he won't be leaving Sydney any time soon.

“Mitch hasn't told me whether Gus (Gould) has contacted him, but I know he's settled in Sydney and won't leave,” Elias said.

“Any side that doesn't have a halfback would want Mitch Moses.”