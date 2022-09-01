SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 21: Adam Doueihi of the Wests Tigers looks dejected during the round two NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Sydney Roosters at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, on March 21, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

With his captain free to play after having his dissent charge downgraded, Wests Tigers playmaker Adam Doueihi has vowed to put James Tamou front and centre on Sunday as the 300-gamer fights for a contract to keep his career alive.

The Tigers have not offered Tamou a contract for next season and it’s been confirmed the veteran prop is considering retirement if no one comes knocking for his services.

But there are a number of young stars at the club, including Jock Madden and Doueihi himself, who will use the hopes of securing a contract to motivate them in a game that offers few incentives after a tough year.

“People remember the last game you play,” Doueihi told the Daily Telegraph.

“We’re playing for a lot. I said to the boys there are a lot of players off contract. Being a young half and senior player at the club, I really want to nail the game plan – to give all the off-contract and departing players a good game to finish on.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 18: James Tamou of the Tigers runs onto the pitch during the NRL Trial match between the Wests Tigers and the Manly Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval on February 18, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Doueihi’s status in the team now and in the future have been uncertain, but it’s clear the Tigers want to keep him after they halted Melbourne’s attempts to secure him on loan in a similar arrangement to the one that ultimately landed David Nofoaluma in Melbourne.

It’s been reported the Roosters were also trying to secure his services before he decided on the Tigers – but though he’ll court interest come November 1, he’s just focused on the club’s next game.

“I’m not in a rush (to resolve the contract) to be honest. I’ve always said I’d let my football do the talking,” Doueihi said.

“I’ve been focused on getting wins for the club so I’ve pushed all that (thinking) aside. I’m still on-contract for next year. We’ll see what happens in the off-season.”