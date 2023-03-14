Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis has slammed the club over its poor performances in the opening two rounds.

His frustrations came to a head after the Tigers couldn't beat the injury-riddled Knights on Sunday afternoon, as the club remains winless.

Hagipantelis openly admitted his disappointment on SEN 1170 Breakfast this morning.

"I was there on Sunday and I can't push back on the criticism that has been levelled against the team," he said.

"In the first two rounds, both these games were there to be won. Those fundamental errors at critical times are hurting us. (Myself and the board) share and feel the pain. We are very much aware of the frustration and disappointment."

"It is only Round 2 and it is a matter of combinations gelling. It's a new team and new coaching staff with only two games under their belt. Let's just give them some more time."

Despite a great performance against the Raiders in the pre-season, the Tigers have struggled in attack this season- unsurprising after scoring the least points of any team in 2022.

However, due to a number of key signings in the player and coaching department, it will take a bit of time for everyone to adjust.

This can definitely be seen with Api Koroisau. Transferring from the Panthers, Koroisau was brought in to play a large part in the dummy-half position.

However, Koroisau, Luke Brooks and Adam Doueihi will all need to get used to one another, as they all possess different playing styles. The quicker they are able to adjust the more attacking flair they will bring to the games.

The Tigers will go up against the Bulldogs this weekend as they hope to receive their first win of the year.