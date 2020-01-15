The Wests Tigers are cashed up to sign a marquee player but have no obvious targets as it stands.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs are loaded with talent after adding of Latrell Mitchell and Jai Arrow, with the likes of Alex Johnston, Dane Gagai and Adam Douehihi all rumoured to be on the lookout for new clubs.
It is believed that the Tigers have as much as $600,000 to spend on a high-profile recruit before June 30 should the right player come along.
Having missed out on Shark Matt Moylan, the Tigers’ only new recruits for 2020 are Zane Musgrave, Luciano Leilua and Billy Walters.
The Tigers still have two spots to fill on their roster before the season begins, with the club pushing to bring Eels youngster Stefano Utoikamanu to occupy one of those.
Utoikamanu signed a three-year deal with the Tigers from 2021.
Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe told The Sydney Morning Herald that the club is looking to be more judicious with its player spendings.
“When there are reports we have cap space, every player who comes on to the market is linked with us,” Pascoe said.
“The great challenge for us in recent months has been balancing that huge expectation from fans who read these media reports, and making sure we’re making strategic decisions in regards to adding value to what is already a strong roster.
“Having cap space at this time of year allows us the opportunity to be strategic and leverage of other clubs who might have challenges with their cap space.
“This is a position we haven’t been in for four years and it’s taken us a long time to get here. We just have to be patient.”
That is exactly right,
Take your time, keep your money in the bank, the right opportunity will come knocking soon enough.
Spot on Rucky.
In the current era of unrealistic player expectations it won’t take long.
I’d buy English and Kiwi players and you won’t get caught short during Origin period
I think the problem for the Tigers is we are going into a season of NRL that I believe will be a lower quality season, all round. I think we’ve lost some players and some are coming to the end of their powers – and I think a lot of teams will be worse for it.
The roosters have to blood a new half – that’ll cost them. The storm have lost a lot of backs – that’ll cost them. The raiders may cost themselves, depending on the new half. A lot of other teams were on the decline or punching above their weight. For me, this is a gap year for another team to win it.
(Sorry, I mean that the problem is there is nobody really clearly standing out to buy).
Did you see the huge back hand Latrell gave the Tigers the other day on the news. He said it wasn’t about the money, he said “if I had of taken the Tigers deal it would have been a huge mistake”. Take that McGuire, bam, triple upper-cut.
Tigers like dragons, hard to attract real talent when they think you are going nowhere fast.
Rumor has it, Douehihi who was poached by my transit.lounge Rabbitohs from Wests Tigers is looking for an exit back home before the transit revolving door starts turnstiling.
Brenda.Lane
January 15, 2020 at 12:54 pm
“Rumor has it, Douehihi who was poached by my transit.lounge………”
Leave the rumours to me Brenda.
Way off the mark.
BTW Arrow will be at Souths 2020
I think nobody wants to go to the tigers because of the arrogant coach I found it strange how Esan Marsters left so quickly. A coach my have a good rep with the media but I guarantee all the players are aware of McGuires antics. The only option for the tigers would be to pay out the rest of packers deal this season with the xtra coin. Plus invest in the best juniors around where ever it be nz qld country nsw or even around their own area, put some deals that are to good to pass up. Take a gamble offer the kids 150k but put a clause in the contract.
1.any player who wishes to break the contract must pay a 10% fee of the existing contract or the new contract whichever contract is higher. The tigers could create a whole new way of dealing with this amateur contract situations. Let’s see if Pascoe can do anything the bloke talks a big game but he’s yet to really put he’s stamp on the club. As a panthers fan I do hate the tigers but I’d love to see them and parramatta plus the panthers have some success in the future
Tigers have good halves with Brooks and Marshall. They have some good backs with Jennings Mbye Nofoaluma and Thompson but I think they lack a good hooker and a good forward or two.
I’d suggest going for Luke Thompson and Matt Parcel both from the super league. Thompson is the next James Graham he will be a great addition and Parcel is a upgrade over their current options is quick and attacking would be similar to a less talented Damien Cook.
Ultimately after you have these guys and prove to the rest of the league that your not just a weak side you can make a play for some big names once Elijah Taylor’s and Chris McQueens deals are off the book next year.
TwentyOneJanuary 15, 2020 at 1:04 pm
“Leave the rumours to me Brenda.”
TwentyOne. Be proud of your achievements winning the Nostradamus Cup. 🏆 remember…. you now deal with facts not rumours.
Twentyone I can’t believe I’m asking but what have Rabbits come to the table with for Arrow for 2020 then