The Wests Tigers are cashed up to sign a marquee player but have no obvious targets as it stands.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are loaded with talent after adding of Latrell Mitchell and Jai Arrow, with the likes of Alex Johnston, Dane Gagai and Adam Douehihi all rumoured to be on the lookout for new clubs.

It is believed that the Tigers have as much as $600,000 to spend on a high-profile recruit before June 30 should the right player come along.

Having missed out on Shark Matt Moylan, the Tigers’ only new recruits for 2020 are Zane Musgrave, Luciano Leilua and Billy Walters.

The Tigers still have two spots to fill on their roster before the season begins, with the club pushing to bring Eels youngster Stefano Utoikamanu to occupy one of those.

Utoikamanu signed a three-year deal with the Tigers from 2021.

Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe told The Sydney Morning Herald that the club is looking to be more judicious with its player spendings.

“When there are reports we have cap space, every player who comes on to the market is linked with us,” Pascoe said.

“The great challenge for us in recent months has been balancing that huge expectation from fans who read these media reports, and making sure we’re making strategic decisions in regards to adding value to what is already a strong roster.

“Having cap space at this time of year allows us the opportunity to be strategic and leverage of other clubs who might have challenges with their cap space.

“This is a position we haven’t been in for four years and it’s taken us a long time to get here. We just have to be patient.”