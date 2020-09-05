Cronulla trio Chad Townsend, Toby Rudolf and Wade Graham have all been handed charges by the match review committee following Friday night’s clash against the Knights, per sharks.com.au.

Townsend could be facing five matches on the sidelines if he is to unsuccessfully appeal a grade three shoulder charge laid on Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga. The Shark was sent off the field in the 52nd minute for the incident.

An accepted early guilty plea would see Townsend’s suspension reduced to just three weeks, with the 500 point suspension dropping to 375.

Graham and Rudolf were both charged with dangerous throws during the match, with the Sharks captain receiving a majority of the responsibility for the incident invading Knights player Mason Lino.

Graham has been charged with a grade three dangerous throw, while Rudolf’s involvement was deemed grade one.

A grade three dangerous throw places Graham with 300 points against his name, meaning an unsuccessful challenge would have him suspended for three matches. An early guilty plea would have the charge drop to 225 points.

An early guilty plea for Rudolf would mean his 100 point charge would drop by 25 points and allow him to line up against the Warriors next weekend.

The Sharks have until midday Sunday to decode whether to accept or challenge the match review committee’s charges.

Braden Hamlin-Uele was also reported for his tackle on Knight David Klemmer, but has escaped any charge for the incident.