One sleep… ONE SLEEP!

Following team list Tuesday it has become apparent that the COVID-19 enforced break has really shaped the future of some clubs.

For every team that was 2-0 and enjoying momentum there are just as many teams without a win who needed the time to go away and re-find their form.

Although ultimately everyone is competing on an even playing field, I think it is fair to say that the break has worked better for some sides other than others.

Below are the three sides it has advantaged most, and three sides which it has not:

THREE CLUBS THAT THE BREAK ADVANTAGED

Sydney Roosters

It’s a little strange to see the back-to-back premiers sitting at the bottom of the NRL table at any time, let alone winless after two rounds of football.

With a huge grudge match looming against the Rabbits, it’s fair to say that a few extra weeks to work on those combinations for the tri-colours will be welcomed.

Kyle Flanagan has not hit the ground running as hoped while Luke Keary has looked a little lost without Cooper Cronk guiding the side. An extra month of training together will surely do nothing but help this combination.

Boyd Cordner was ‘rested’ for the opening fortnight despite the fact that Origin football looked very unlikely as soon as fans were banned from attending matches suggesting an unspecified injury.

It may be just that Cordner needed the extra few weeks, however he hasn’t played for the Roosters since the Grand Final in 2019. Either way, an extra few weeks cannot hurt.

To say that they missed Boyd Cordner is a huge understatement. They missed his go forward, his aggression and his leadership. Losing Cordner and Cronk is very difficult. A welcome addition.

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks have arguably been the ‘luckiest’ team re this enforced break (other than the Bronson Xerri saga). Not only has their new draw handed them, on paper at least, a slightly easier run to a potential spot in the finals, but it has allowed three of their biggest stars to find full fitness.

Josh Dugan was named after seemingly being in line to retire due to medical reasons. Matt Moylan will only miss two, possibly three rounds, where it looked as though he would miss eight.

Shaun Johnson and Wade Graham have overcome minor injuries thanks to having their feet up over the past month and a bit.

The Sharks, Cameron King aside, are at full fitness for round three. This would never have been even closely possible if not for the enforced break.

This isn’t even taking into account the fact that the Sharks have had extra weeks to correct their errors from their 0 from 2 start to the 2020 season.

No excuses now for the Sharkies.

Brisbane Broncos

Unlike the other two sides listed above, the Broncos are not entering round three without a win, in fact they’re sitting atop the table with two wins from two games.

This one is going to sound a little strange at first but stay with me.

The break has ensured one of their stars, David Fifita to opt into a surgery that will rule him out for three to four weeks. On paper that doesn’t sound like an advantage however this is a surgery the superstar second rower obviously needed.

If he had put it off until the end of the season, as looked originally planned, there’s every chance that this injury gets worse and rules him out for an extended period.

Yes he’s missing for two, three, even four weeks, but it’s better now than at the end of the season while the Broncos are playing off for finals positions.

A very intelligent move by a club looking long-term. Fifita playing without pain is nothing but a positive.

THREE CLUBS THAT THE BREAK DISADVANTAGED

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers copped a massive blow in the form of the Nathan Cleary saga. Not only will they be without their star number seven when they resume this weekend, but the youngster’s stocks have really fallen.

We’ve all heard the story so I won’t go into it here but his original decisions were a little silly, while his decision to cover up the truth was downright foolish.

A member of the Panthers leadership group, this is not the look you’re striving for.

The Panthers, undefeated across the opening fortnight, now have to win without their halfback while having that distraction hang over them for weeks to come.

Ultimately it will blow over but not before the media crank up the scrutiny prior to his NRL return.

Newcastle Knights

Although the break has allowed the Knights to sign a replacement for the injured Jayden Brailey, ultimately, it may have broken their early season momentum.

The Knights were flying pre-break at 2 and 0 and had a very winnable contest against the winless Sharks coming up. They had a good thing going and players in form.

Instead they all but have to start again and face a 2-0 Panthers side. The only saving grace is the fact Penrith will be sans their halfback.

Despite this, Newcastle will be forced to re-find a momentum that they had in the opening fortnight.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

This should have been a win for the Bunnies but instead has turned into a negative.

Instead of having an extra month to decide how best to use their superstar recruit Latrell Mitchell, they’re instead heading into a clash with the Roosters sans their five-eighth and with questions hanging over the aforementioned Mitchell.

Cody Walker is suspended due to a moment of madness while Latrell might have to slot into number six in his absence, further muddying his future position in the side.

I expect both players to return to full form sooner rather than later but both have provided distractions that weren’t needed before the biggest rivalry match of the season.